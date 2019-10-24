Ex DU professor SAR Geelani, convicted and later acquitted in Parliament attack case, passes away

Former Delhi University professor Syed Abdul Rahman Geelani, who was sentenced to death by a special court but later acquitted by the Supreme Court in connection with the 2001 Parliament attack case, passed away on Thursday following a cardiac arrest.

Geelani used to teach Arabic at Delhi University’s Zakir Hussain College. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

In 2016, Geelani was charged with sedition after he organised an event against the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, days after a similar event at JNU had sparked controversy over alleged anti-national slogans that led to the arrest of student leader Kanhaiya Kumar and two others.