Fire on 6th floor of Parliament Annexe Building, 7 engines at spot

Five fire tenders are present at the spot (Representational)

A fire broke out on the 6th floor of the Parliament Annexe Building, news agency ANI reported. A call was received at 7.30 am and seven tenders were rushed to the spot. The blaze, suspected to have triggered by a short circuit, has been brought under control, officials said.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Monsoon Session, the Rajya Sabha secretariat was working overtime for the last two weeks to see that the arrangements were ready for testing, rehearsal and final inspection by next week. The Upper House will have additional installations – large display screens, audio consoles in the galleries, ultraviolet germicidal irradiation, special cables connecting the two Houses for transmission of audio-visual signal – inside the chamber and in the galleries.

Sittings of both houses of Parliament – Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha – have been suspended since March, days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. The budget session was adjourned March 23.

More details awaited

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.