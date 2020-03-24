Parliament adjourned sine die due to coronavirus

Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Parliament on Monday was adjourned sine die almost two weeks ahead of schedule in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. While Lok Sabha was adjourned around 3.30 pm after passing the Finance Bill, 2020, without any discussion, Rajya Sabha was adjourned around 7 pm.

Speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lok Sabha minutes after the passage of the Finance Bill and introduction of two Bills by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Reading out a message on the Janata Curfew and how the country had come together to fight the coronavirus, Birla said the House was being adjourned to maintain the discipline of social distancing in order to contain the spread of the virus.

“Yesterday was such a day when there were no political differences and the entire country was one. It came together to fight an epidemic. We thank all those who are engaged in fighting the spread of the virus. We are with them in this fight. We will go to our constituencies, join the crusade and follow all government directives on the epidemic. We will help others,” Birla said, asking all members to stand and clap to acknowledge the work being done by health workers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were present in the House.

Proceedings began at 2 pm and the Finance Bill was taken up with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moving the motion to pass amendments. No discussion was held as per the arrangement agreed upon during the all-party meeting earlier.

However, the Congress and DMK protested over the lack of a financial package for those suffering economically due to the outbreak and said the government was only interested in rushing through the Bill.

Congress Leader of the House, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, rose up multiple times demanding a financial package. “We are supporting you. You please pass everything without discussion. But you please announce a financial package… public life has been massively disrupted. All economic activity has come to a standstill. There is an extraordinary situation in the country. Everyone is hoping you will announce something. But you are saying nothing,” Chowdhary said.

DMK’s T R Baalu raised similar objections and was supported by several Opposition members. “Finance minister should come forward and announce a financial package for the poor, unorganised sector workers,” Baalu said.

After repeated disruptions, Birla told Chowdhary and Baalu that he would allow them to speak after the Bill is passed. Chowdhary said, “Once the Bill is passed, the minister will not stay here. She will leave the House without announcing anything. We want you to announce a package before the Bill is passed.”

RSP’s N K Premachandran and Congress’s Dean Kuriakose moved an amendment each — both were defeated by voice vote. The Finance Bill was eventually passed by a voice vote without any Nos from the Opposition.

As the government did not make any announcement of a financial package, Chowdhary said, “Our hopes have been dashed sir. What is the minister doing? The Prime Minister is here. He should make an announcement.”

Amid the din, MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy also introduced two Bills related to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020, and The Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020, were introduced with the Speaker saying that discussion on the same would be taken up in the next session.

The Opposition protested the introduction of the Bills, saying they had not been circulated. Om Birla said the Bill had been circulated on Saturday.

The two universities will be set up in Gujarat and were announced earlier by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha, which met at 2 pm, witnessed passing of the J&K appropriation Bill after a brief discussion. Thereafter, the House bid farewell to 55 retiring members, including Moti Lal Vora, B K Hariprasad and Satyanarayan Jatiya. Taking a cue from the Lok Sabha, the House then decided to pass the Finance Bill without any discussion.

