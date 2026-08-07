Opposition can’t dictate which minister will come to House and respond: Rijiju

Amid the Opposition din over demand for Home Minister Amit Shah’s response regarding police action on protesting students at Jantar Mantar, both Houses were adjourned until Monday after multiple adjournments on Friday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju addressed both the Houses, asserting that the Opposition cannot dictate which minister will come to the House and respond. He said that Shah comes to Parliament every day and stays till late night. Shah is a man whose name “sends shivers down the spine of extremists and terrorists”, he said in Lok Sabha amid thumping of desks by members of the treasury benches.

According to the procedure, the minister who has listed business has to come to the House. “You cannot dictate which minister will come to the House and who will respond. That is decided by the government and the Chair,” Rijiju said, asking the Opposition members to stop disrupting the proceedings.

During the Zero Hour, which went on for nearly 16 minutes, the Lower House passed the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (MSME) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, without debate. Besides, papers were listed as well as reports of various parliamentary committees were tabled.

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, Rijiju said the House continues to function despite repeated disruptions by the opposition. “The House has functioned, and Bills have been passed. Only the discussions have been fewer because of the disruptions,” he told reporters.

The minister clarified that there is no question of a special session while Parliament is already in session.

When Rajya Sabha convened on Friday morning, a silence was observed in respect of freedom fighters to mark the Quit India Movement anniversary.

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Several papers, reports, and statements were laid on the table without much disturbance. It was only when the members started speaking during the Zero Hour that the Opposition started raising slogans, seeking Shah’s response.

Rajya Sabha Chairperson C P Radhakrishnan said the Leader of the Opposition will be given the opportunity to speak only if he had something new to add. Amid the commotion, Kharge repeated the demand for the Home Minister’s presence in the House.

To this, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Home Minister is always in Parliament during the session, but the Opposition cannot dictate which minister comes to the House.

He added that the Opposition comes to the House only to raise slogans, disrupt business and go away. The Upper House was then adjourned for half an hour until noon. When it reconvened for Question Hour, Chairperson C P Radhakrishnan adjourned the House for the day within minutes when the Opposition didn’t relent from disrupting the proceedings.

With PTI inputs