‘Parkisha Parv 2.0’: PM’s book, Pariksha pe Charcha dominate workshop for teachers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book, Exam Warriors, and Pariksha pe Charcha sessions dominated a state-level workshop organised by the Gujarat State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (GSCPCR) as an orientation and sensitisation session for teachers, principals and counsellors ahead of exam season.

The workshop was held as part of the second edition of ‘Parkisha Parv 2.0’, a month-long campaign by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) for stress-free examinations, which was flagged off in Gujarat on Tuesday.

“There was hardly anything to take back from this workshop. It was more about promoting PM’s Pariksha pe Charcha and Exam Warriors than a sensitisation session,” shared one of the participants on condition of anonymity.

The deviation from the objective of the session was also reflected from the participants who left the hall with barely 30-40 per cent remaining in attendance.

The presentation was all about PM’s initiatives with Modi’s photos and slides stating ‘Stress-Free Exam campaign’ as header that listed points from Mann Ki Baat, Exam Warrior and Parkisha pe Charcha.

When asked about the agenda for the workshop, GSCPCR chairperson Jagruti Pandya told The Indian Express, “Since NCPCR asked us to conduct this workshop, they had suggested and sent the speakers.”

The second such workshop, after the one in Goa on January 12, held at the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA), was attended by education officials from all districts and counsellors along with a few non-government organisations. Akhilesh Mishra, the founding chief executive officer of Bluekraft Digital Foundation, the technology and knowledge partner of PM Modi’s book, Exam Warriors, was among the three speakers.

Mishra was formerly the content director of Centre’s citizen engagement platform, MyGov.in, and was actively involved in PM’s 2014 election campaign. The Bluekraft Digital Foundation has also published ‘Mann Ki Baat, a social revolution on radio’.

The NCPCR’s directive to all states on December 12, 2019, on Pariksha Parv 2.0, a month-long campaign during the exam period from February to March 2020, states “considering the seriousness of the nature of incidents of suicides due to anxiety… The aim of the programme is to create sensitisation on the issue of stress among students due to exams. This initiative will also help in removing the stigma attached to counselling and promote positive perception”.

To be organised in two phases, the circular states, “NCPCR is in the process of developing the creatives on the theme. The same shall be shared with SCPCRs for printing posters, pamphlets and other IEC material to be distributed during the programmes.’

However, the material that was distributed to the participants at the Tuesday’s workshop included the ‘25 Matras of chapters from the book Exam Warriors’ as well as PM’s message to teachers dated January 26, 2018, along with two booklets on GSCPCR and its scope of work.

