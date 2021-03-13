NLFT commander Parimal Debbarma arrested in Mizoram

A team of Tripura Police officials would seek Debbarma's transit remand from the Mizoram court tomorrow, the official said.

National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) commander Parimal Debbarma was arrested in Mizoram on Saturday, after a tip off about his location from the Tripura Police, Director General of Police VS Yadav said.

The 45-year-old self-styled leader of the outlawed outfit, who headed a faction of the outlawed outfit, was produced before a court in Mizoram. A team of Tripura Police officials would seek his transit remand from the Mizoram court tomorrow, the official said.

The DGP also said the NLFT (Parimal Debbarma) faction was found taking ‘special interest’ in the Tripura ADC elections, scheduled on April 6.

“We found out that this faction was taking somewhat special interest in the ADC elections. We also came to know that some leaders of a national party are in touch with the ultras,” the official said, adding that all such leaders would be interrogated based on the progress of investigation.

Formed on March 12, 1989, with Dhananjoy Reang as its self-styled chairman, NLFT went through a series of splits. A small group led by Biswamohan Debbarma is the only active wing of the outfit apart from a small splinter group led by Parimal Debbarma.

Parimal, along with three others Mohan Kumar Koloi, Dayananda Tripura and Bibhas Tripura, had surrendered in 2014, only to commit a murder at Takarjala police station in 2017, flee to Bangladesh and rebuild a group of his own called NLFT (Parimal Debbarma).

In a video briefing this evening, DGP Yadav said eight cases were registered against the outfit including extortions, especially in bordering areas of Tripura.

“Our Special Branch had information that Parimal was staying at Aizawl in Mizoram. We informed the Mizoram DGP about our inputs and they picked him this morning,” the DGP said.

The state police said they are probing the outfit’s activities based on inputs sourced from surrendered militants, overground workers and collaborators in touch with the police.

Parimal Debbarma has hideouts and supporters in Mizoram, parts of Assam and Bangladesh, DGO Yadav informed. He also said two Tripura outfits NLFT (BM) and NLFT (PD) are operating out of hideouts in Bangladesh.

Tripura saw massive bloodshed at the hands of several outlawed outfits like NLFT, ATTF, UBLF, TNV etc since the 1980s till early 2000s. All these outfits barring NLFT were dissolved by a combination of counter insurgency operations and attractive packages announced by the state government under former chief minister Manik Sarkar.

In 2019, NLFT (BM) outfit dealt a major blow when 88 ultras led by Commander Sabir Debbarma laid down arms before the police and BSF. Three top commanders of the outfit also laid down arms earlier this year and stated the insurgent group is suffering from several financial and moral crisis.