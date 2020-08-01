Parents file petition in Gujarat HC, say decision by medical colleges arbitrary

The association also came down heavily on NHL and LG Medical College for warning that students not attending to Covid-19 duty would not be allowed to appear for exams. (Representational) The association also came down heavily on NHL and LG Medical College for warning that students not attending to Covid-19 duty would not be allowed to appear for exams. (Representational)

The Gujarat Medicos Parents’ Association on Friday criticised two colleges for making Covid-19 duty mandatory, and also filed a writ petition in the Gujarat High Court on Thursday.

“Forcing final-year medical students to perform Covid-19 field duty is illegal and arbitrary,” the association formed by parents of medical students stated in a statement issued on Friday. The association said the students face tough exams in four-five months and should not be expected to give up their studies and attend Covid-19 duty.

The association represents parents of more than 200 final-year medical students who are studying in NHL Municipal Medical College and LG Medical College, also known as AMC MET College.

The association spokesperson Dipak Vyas said the association has already filed a writ petition in the Gujarat High Court on Thursday and that the matter will be taken up for hearing on August 5.

“We were forced to approach the high court as our representations to both civic and state authorities fell on deaf ears,” he added.

“Out of 22 medical colleges in Gujarat, including those run by the state government, only two colleges run by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) have made Covid-19 duty mandatory for third-year part I and II MBBS students,” the association complained insisting that the duty be made voluntary, as has been done by the government medical college in Surat.

The association said that the last four months were wasted since colleges were closed because of the lockdown no classes were held.

The association also came down heavily on NHL and LG Medical College for warning that students not attending to Covid-19 duty would not be allowed to appear for exams.

“The colleges are trying to intimidate students and force them to join Covid-19 duty. However, colleges cannot take action against students under the Disaster Management Act when the resolution requisitioning their services was issued under the Epidemic Disease Act. The two colleges are going overboard with their ill-conceived threat to invoke provisions of the Disaster Management Act,” the association said further.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd