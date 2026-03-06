Parental control on apps, curbs on phones in school: Goa panel discusses social media restrictions for children

The Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Government of Goa, held a meeting on Thursday with stakeholders from the government, academia and the IT industry to discuss concerns regarding the impact of social media on children and regulatory safeguards for child safety.
The introduction of parental controls and application-level filters, restrictions on the use of mobile phones in schools, awareness programmes for parents, and the need to collect data on social media platforms used by children — these were among the suggestions discussed by a committee constituted by the Goa government to study the possibility of restricting social media for children under the age of 16.
Goa’s Tourism and Information Technology (IT) Minister Rohan Khaunte had said in January that the government is “studying” the possibility of implementing an Australia-like law on banning social media for children under the age of 16.
The Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Government of Goa, held a meeting on Thursday with stakeholders from the government, academia and the IT industry to discuss concerns regarding the impact of social media on children and regulatory safeguards for child safety. The committee is learnt to have flagged issues relating to rising digital dependency, reduced attention spans, cyberbullying and access to inappropriate online content. In the meeting, some stakeholders stressed that social media platforms must bear the responsibility of implementing a technological framework to restrict access for children below the age of 16.
Khaunte said the government has constituted a committee to examine the growing influence of social media on children. “As far as restrictions on social media for children under 16 are concerned… though it is a central subject, we must understand the challenges, parents’ concerns and the social, cyber-security and psychological risks involved. When we are talking about [restricting] social media, we are not referring to the educational tools online… because we want children to embrace technology. We need to have a balance so that children do not get misdirected towards issues that are detrimental to their future,” he said.
The minister said that children are often introduced to mobile phones at a young age, which can eventually develop into an addiction. He said the committee discussed restricting certain aspects, such as creating reels on platforms like Instagram and the fact that many complaints have been received from parents about social media platforms.
“Goa needs to strike a balance between enabling access to educational digital tools while identifying and regulating platforms that may be detrimental to children. Australia has already done it. I think Andhra Pradesh is acting and is considering this… Recently, there was a case in Ghaziabad where three minor sisters died by suicide, driven by fascination for online Korean dramas. We are not using the term ‘stop’. We are saying ‘restrictions’… and discussing what parameters can be there,” Khaunte said.
Officials said all the stakeholders have been asked to submit their recommendations to the department, and these will be deliberated further in meetings scheduled towards the end of this month. The state will then formulate a policy document containing recommendations, expressing its intent to address this growing social challenge.
Story continues below this ad
“We are taking inputs. They will be consolidated, and a final document will be prepared. Through the Chief Minister of Goa, Dr Pramod Sawant, we will take these recommendations to the central government,” Khaunte said.
Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region.
Expertise
Geographic Expertise: As the Goa correspondent, Pavneet provides on-the-ground, comprehensive coverage of Goa's political, social, and cultural landscape, ensuring readers receive timely and localized insights.
Key Coverage Focus: His recent work demonstrates deep investigative capabilities and a focus on high-impact stories, including:
Investigative Reporting: Extensive coverage of complex events such as major incidents (e.g., the Goa nightclub fire), tracing the legal, political, and safety lapses involved.
Government and Law Enforcement: Detailed tracking of police actions, deportations, and legal proceedings related to significant local cases.
Policy and Governance: Reporting on the judiciary (e.g., Goa High Court flagging illegal structures) and the actions of government departments.
He tweets @pub_neat ... Read More