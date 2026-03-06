Parental control on apps, curbs on phones in school: Goa panel discusses social media restrictions for children

The Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Government of Goa, held a meeting on Thursday with stakeholders from the government, academia and the IT industry to discuss concerns regarding the impact of social media on children and regulatory safeguards for child safety.

The introduction of parental controls and application-level filters, restrictions on the use of mobile phones in schools, awareness programmes for parents, and the need to collect data on social media platforms used by children — these were among the suggestions discussed by a committee constituted by the Goa government to study the possibility of restricting social media for children under the age of 16.

Goa’s Tourism and Information Technology (IT) Minister Rohan Khaunte had said in January that the government is “studying” the possibility of implementing an Australia-like law on banning social media for children under the age of 16.

The Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Government of Goa, held a meeting on Thursday with stakeholders from the government, academia and the IT industry to discuss concerns regarding the impact of social media on children and regulatory safeguards for child safety. The committee is learnt to have flagged issues relating to rising digital dependency, reduced attention spans, cyberbullying and access to inappropriate online content. In the meeting, some stakeholders stressed that social media platforms must bear the responsibility of implementing a technological framework to restrict access for children below the age of 16.