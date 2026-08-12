Parcel meant for Kashmir farmer throws up 4kg of cocaine

Earlier this month, J&K Police received a tip-off: A consignment of narcotics was being sent to Ganderbal district.

The information was significant given the police’s intensified crackdown on drug trafficking, which has lately seen suspected traffickers being booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA), their properties seized, and, in some cases, even their houses demolished.

After intercepting the packet, police landed at the house of the intended recipient of the parcel: A humble poultry farmer who had got married only a few months ago. He told police that he was expecting poultry feed in the parcel and had no idea about the narcotics.