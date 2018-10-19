Gujarat: Parcel bomb to Rajkot school principal not sent by ex-student, say police

Vallabh Dobariya (46), principal of Krishna Shaikshanik Sankul, a school in Upleta town of Rajkot district had received a courier on October 12. (File Photo) Vallabh Dobariya (46), principal of Krishna Shaikshanik Sankul, a school in Upleta town of Rajkot district had received a courier on October 12. (File Photo)

A day after a Rajkot school principal received a parcel bomb in a gift box, Rajkot rural police on Thursday said that contrary to the letter attached to the parcel, it was not sent by a former student.

“While nobody has been detained or arrested, we have some leads. The parcel was not sent by a former student but by somebody impersonating a former student. Primary investigation suggests that links may go to neighbouring districts,” Balram Meena, Rajkot rural superintendent of police told The Indian Express.

Vallabh Dobariya (46), principal of Krishna Shaikshanik Sankul, a school in Upleta town of Rajkot district had received a courier on October 12.

Talking to the Indian Express, he said, “The courier came to the school campus at around 4.14 pm on October 12. I took delivery of the parcel.”

“In a letter, the sender identified himself one ABP Patel, a former student. He claimed that he was now working with a military research organisation and to express his gratitude, he was gifting me a Lord Krishan idol. He wrote that his brother would deliver the gift personally or have it sent from Ahmedabad. He asked me to open the gift on his birthday, October 14, at 6.15 pm. I did not open the parcel till October 16 when I saw a switch and some wires. It looked suspicious so I alerted the police,” Dobariya, who has been running the residential school since 2007, said.

Upon inspection, police found that it was a parcel bomb made of gelatin sticks and a detonator switch. The bomb disposal squad were able to safely defuse the bomb on Wednesday.

The principal added that the CCTV cameras at the campus were unable to record the delivery of the parcel as “the corner where the courier delivered the parcel is outside their range”.

Dobariya lives on the campus of the school with his family. “I do not think any former student could have sent me a bomb. No student would go to the extent of hatching a conspiracy to kill my entire family,” Dobariya said. “There are a number of courier firms and explosives suppliers in Upleta. We are checking them,” the Rajkot rural SP said.

Upleta police have registered a case against unidentified persons under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), and under the Explosives Substances Act.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App