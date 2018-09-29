Parakram Parv: PM Modi unveils exhibition marking surgical strike

Prime Minister Narendra Modi writes on a board displayed during ‘Parakram Parv’, an exhibition to commemorate the second anniversary of the surgical strikes, in Jodhpur, Friday. (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi writes on a board displayed during ‘Parakram Parv’, an exhibition to commemorate the second anniversary of the surgical strikes, in Jodhpur, Friday. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Combined Commanders Conference in Jodhpur on Friday and inaugurated an exhibition to mark the second anniversary of the surgical strikes across the Line of Control.

Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister inspected a tri-services guard of honour at Jodhpur’s Air Force Station and paid homage to martyrs at Konark War Memorial. In the visitors’ book, he wrote that the country is proud of the Armed Forces who are dedicated and committed to protecting the country. He also paid homage to those who made the supreme sacrifice and are symbols of inspiration for generations, officials said.

At Konark Stadium, Modi inaugurated Parakram Parv, an exhibition to mark the second anniversary of the surgical strikes. The exhibition displays the Indian Army’s combat capability and its contribution in nation-building.

The annual conference of India’s top commanders from the Army, Navy and Air Force deliberated extensively on the external security challenges facing the country, sources said.

The conference was also attended by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and top brass of the defence ministry. A range of issues, including the situation along the border with China as well as geo-political power play in critical sea lanes surrounding India, were understood to have been discussed, the sources said.

The conference carried out a comprehensive review of operations in J&K. Sources said the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force presented to the Prime Minister an account of security preparedness.

