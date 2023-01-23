Parakram Diwas: PM Modi to virtually inaugurate model of Bose memorial in Andaman

Remembering Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to the freedom fighter, saying “he is deeply influenced by his thought”. “Today, on Parakram Diwas, I pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and recall his unparalleled contribution to India’s history. He will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule. Deeply influenced by his thoughts, we are working to realise his vision for India, “tweeted Modi.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will virtually inaugurate a model of a proposed memorial dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to commemorate the latter’s 126th birth anniversary.

The proposed memorial will be set up on Ross Island, which had been renamed Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep in 2018.

It will have a museum, a cable car ropeway, a laser-and-sound show, a guided heritage trail through historical buildings, and a theme-based children’s amusement park, besides a resto lounge, an official said. The virtual inauguration of the model will be followed by PM Modi’s speech to the nation.

The PM will also participate in a ceremony to name 21 uninhabited islands in the union territory after Param Vir Chakra awardees.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Port Blair on Sunday night for a two-day visit to the archipelago, where he is scheduled to address a public meeting on the occasion of Netaji’s 126th birth anniversary, besides taking stock of development activities.

Shah is likely to hoist the national flag during the day and deliver a public speech at Netaji Stadium – the same place where the freedom fighter had unfurled the Tricolour on December 30, 1943.

President Droupadi Murmu too paid her homage to Netaji calling him one of the greatest sons of Bharat Mata. “On Parakram Diwas, we pay homage to one of the greatest sons of Bharat Mata, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Netaji epitomises exceptional courage and patriotism. Under his leadership, millions joined the struggle for India’s freedom. Indians will remain forever indebted to him,” she tweeted.

The Congress too paid rich tributes to Netaji. In a tweet in Hindi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, former president of Indian National Congress, founder of Azad Hind Fauj and our idol, on his 126th birth anniversary. Netaji’s proclamation of ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Azadi Dunga’ awakened everyone to true devotion to the motherland.”

“My humble tributes to the great freedom fighter, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, whose courage and patriotism still inspires every Indian to protect and preserve the freedom of our great country,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

क़दम क़दम बढ़ाए जा

ख़ुशी के गीत गाए जा

ये ज़िंदगी है क़ौम की

The Congress, from its official Twitter handle, said, “Millions of salutations on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a great leader of the freedom struggle and the one who ignited the spirit of freedom in the hearts of crores of Indians by giving the slogan ‘Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Azadi Dunga’.”

(With inputs from PTI)