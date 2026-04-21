Pappu Yadav’s remarks on women in politics ‘damaging to their dignity’: Bihar commission demands explanation

The notice says Pappu Yadav allegedly remarked that women in politics “come only after sharing beds with some leaders”, adding that such statements “hurt the self-respect and social dignity of women”. (@pappuyadavjapl/X | Image enhanced by AI)
The Bihar State Women’s Commission on Tuesday issued a notice to Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, seeking an explanation over remarks that he allegedly made about women in politics that the panel has termed “derogatory” and damaging to their dignity.
In a letter, commission chairperson Apsara said it had taken suo motu cognisance of a video circulating on social media in which the MP is heard making objectionable comments about women active in political life.
The notice says Pappu Yadav allegedly remarked that women in politics “come only after sharing beds with some leaders”, adding that such statements “hurt the self-respect and social dignity of women”.
Seeking an explanation, the commission asked why such a statement was made and questioned why action should not be recommended against him. “Why should a recommendation not be made to the Lok Sabha Speaker for cancellation of your membership?” the notice asked. It has directed him to submit a reply within three days of receiving the letter, describing the matter as urgent.
The commission’s intervention follows the circulation of a video clip in which Yadav makes broader claims about the treatment of women. In the clip, he says, “Gharelu hinsa kaun kar raha hai? Mahilaon par giddh drishti kiski hai? America se lekar Bharat tak, netaon ki (Who is committing domestic violence? Who casts predatory eyes on women? From America to India, it is politicians).” Subsequently, he goes on to make the allegedly objectionable comments about how women succeed in politics.
He further says, “Yeh to aa raha hai daily… har din aa raha hai netaon ka CCTV footage… aurat ko nochne ki ek kusanskriti ban gayi hai (This is coming out daily… every day there is CCTV footage of leaders… a culture of exploiting women has developed).”
The commission, in its notice, has taken exception to the remarks specifically about women in politics and has sought a clear justification from the MP.
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The controversy comes in the backdrop of a heated political row following the failure of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which sought to facilitate delimitation, expand the Lok Sabha and provide reservation for women in state legislatures and the Lok Sabha. The development triggered sharp exchanges between the ruling alliance and the Opposition.
Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance.
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