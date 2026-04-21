Pappu Yadav’s remarks on women in politics ‘damaging to their dignity’: Bihar commission demands explanation

The notice says Pappu Yadav allegedly remarked that women in politics “come only after sharing beds with some leaders”, adding that such statements “hurt the self-respect and social dignity of women”. (@pappuyadavjapl/X | Image enhanced by AI)

The Bihar State Women’s Commission on Tuesday issued a notice to Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, seeking an explanation over remarks that he allegedly made about women in politics that the panel has termed “derogatory” and damaging to their dignity.

In a letter, commission chairperson Apsara said it had taken suo motu cognisance of a video circulating on social media in which the MP is heard making objectionable comments about women active in political life.

The notice says Pappu Yadav allegedly remarked that women in politics “come only after sharing beds with some leaders”, adding that such statements “hurt the self-respect and social dignity of women”.