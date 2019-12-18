Pappu Yadav claims house arrest to stop protest, police deny allegation

Former MP and Jan Adhikar Party chief Rajesh Ranjan Tuesday claimed he had been put under house arrest to thwart him from protesting against the NRC and the new citizenship law. (File) Former MP and Jan Adhikar Party chief Rajesh Ranjan Tuesday claimed he had been put under house arrest to thwart him from protesting against the NRC and the new citizenship law. (File)

Former MP and Jan Adhikar Party chief Rajesh Ranjan, better known as Pappu Yadav, Tuesday claimed he had been put under house arrest to thwart him from protesting against the NRC and the new citizenship law, a charge the police denied.

Patna district magistrate’s office said they were informed that Yadav was planning to carry out a protest march without permission, so the police restrained him.

Yadav, who sent pictures of police presence at his residence, said: “I was told by policemen from Kotwali and Buddha Colony police stations that I had been put under house arrest as per advisory from the Union Home Ministry. Is carrying out a protest illegal?”

DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said: “It is not house arrest. The police, with an executive magistrate, went to his house to know whether he was planning a protest march in prohibited area, and if so Yadav had to furnish a bond. Yadav said no, and the police team returned.”

