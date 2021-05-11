scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Pappu Yadav arrested for violating Covid-19 norms in Bihar

Yadav was arrested from his residence in Patna today morning after he was seen outside without a Covid-19 permit. Yadav claimed that he was helping people affected by the virus.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 11, 2021 2:04:29 pm
After he was arrested for violating Covid-19 norms, Jan Adhikar Party leader and former MP Pappu Yadav on Tuesday said that “if it is a crime to save lives during Covid, then he is a criminal”.

Yadav was arrested from his residence in Patna today morning after he was seen outside without a Covid-19 permit. Yadav claimed that he was helping people affected by the virus.

Reacting to the arrest, Yadav tweeted this afternoon saying, “To save lives in the Corona era if it is a crime to risk your own life, then yes I am a criminal.” Directing his tweet at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Yadav said, “Hang me, send me to Jail, but I will save people, I will expose the dishonest.”

Yadav alleged he was arrested due to political reasons and said “lockdown” was being used as a cover for it.

Yadav also claimed that people have woken up due to the Covid crisis and the BJP led government has “killed itself with an ax on its foot.” This crisis, therefore, will hit “Modi-Nitish” heavily, he said in another tweet.

The Bihar government has imposed a statewide lockdown till may 15 in the wake of rising covid cases.

 

