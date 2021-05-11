Pappu Yadav arrested for violating Covid-19 norms in Bihar

After he was arrested for violating Covid-19 norms, Jan Adhikar Party leader and former MP Pappu Yadav on Tuesday said that “if it is a crime to save lives during Covid, then he is a criminal”.

Yadav was arrested from his residence in Patna today morning after he was seen outside without a Covid-19 permit. Yadav claimed that he was helping people affected by the virus.

Reacting to the arrest, Yadav tweeted this afternoon saying, “To save lives in the Corona era if it is a crime to risk your own life, then yes I am a criminal.” Directing his tweet at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Yadav said, “Hang me, send me to Jail, but I will save people, I will expose the dishonest.”

कोरोना काल में जिंदगियां बचाने के लिए अपनी जान हथेली पर रख जूझना अपराध है, तो हां मैं अपराधी हूं। PM साहब, CM साहब दे दो फांसी, या, भेज दो जेल

झुकूंगा नहीं, रुकूंगा नहीं।

लोगों को बचाऊंगा।

बेईमानों को बेनकाब करता रहूंगा! — Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl) May 11, 2021

Yadav alleged he was arrested due to political reasons and said “lockdown” was being used as a cover for it.

Yadav also claimed that people have woken up due to the Covid crisis and the BJP led government has “killed itself with an ax on its foot.” This crisis, therefore, will hit “Modi-Nitish” heavily, he said in another tweet.

लॉकडाउन उल्लंघन के नाम पर गिरफ्तारी

सरकार ने खुद मार ली अपने पांव पर कुल्हाड़ी

जाग गयी जनता तो मोदी-नीतीश यह आपको पड़ेगी भारी — Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl) May 11, 2021

The Bihar government has imposed a statewide lockdown till may 15 in the wake of rising covid cases.