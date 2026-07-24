Paper leak row: Rahul Gandhi says no Lok Sabha discussion until Dharmendra Pradhan quits

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi Friday stated that no discussion over paper leaks will take place in the House until Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns from his post.

The statement from the Congress leader came just minutes after the Lok Sabha was adjourned with Opposition members raising slogans following Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju’s announcement that the government was ready for a discussion on paper leaks.

Mentioning that activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his indefinite fast after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the country of curbing paper leaks in a video message, Minister Rijiju remarked, “If we don’t do a discussion and make excuses, then it is not a good message. The PM has assured that strict laws will be brought to curb paper leaks… I request Rahul Gandhiji that he should make Congress MPs understand. Other party MPs have put their views that there should be a discussion. Why can’t we have a good discussion?”