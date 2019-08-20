Paper leak case: HC vacates stay, Haryana can appoint Assistant Professors

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday vacated a stay order on the appointment of over a 100 Assistant Professors (Hindi) in Haryana. The examination for the posts was held in 2017. But the selection has not been made till date in pursuance of the results due to a case pending before the High Court alleging that there was a paper leak at one of the examination centres and also multiple roll numbers were issued to the candidates.

“Prima facie, this does not appear to be a case of mass leaking,” said the division bench of Chief Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Arun Palli said as it vacated the interim order issued in December 2017 which said “the appointments pursuant to the selection process be kept on hold” as a doubt “has been created” in the examination process.

Some candidates had approached the High Court in July 2017 for setting aide of the results of the examination. A candidate had been caught sending the paper on his WhatsApp to an outsider during the exam held at Doon Public School, Panchkula in February 2017. An FIR has already been registered in the case by the Panchkula Police. Haryana Public Service Commission has been asserting that it was an isolated incident and has denied the allegation of any mass bungling in the examination.

The division bench on Monday also noted the submission of Panchkula Police that an investigation report has already been filed before the competent court for trial against four accused persons.

A Single Bench had earlier allowed the HPSC to go ahead with the recruitment process but the petitioners candidates alleging a major fraud in the matter had approached the division bench in appeal.

While the division bench on Monday lifted the stay on the appointment process, it also noted that the contention raised regarding the acceptance of multiple applications or issuance of more than one roll numbers to candidates will be considered at the final disposal of the case.