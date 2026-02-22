Panvel-Alipurduar Amrit Bharat Express to start on Feb 23 – check train number, travel time, stops, ticket price

Panvel-Alipurduar Amrit Bharat Express train: Indian Railways is set to commence commercial service of Panvel-Alipurduar Amrit Bharat Express train on February 23. This new train is expected to provide affordable and high-quality service for passengers from lower and lower-middle income category. It will also enhance connectivity between the two cities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Panvel to Alipurduar Amrit Bharat Express: Train number, Route

Panvel-Alipurduar Amrit Bharat Express will operate as train number 11031 while the Alipurduar-Panvel Amrit Bharat Express will operate as train number 11032. The train will run via Danapur. It will cover a distance of 2377 km in 50 hours.

Panvel-Alipurduar Amrit Bharat Express: Stoppages, Frequency

The Panvel-Alipurduar Amrit Bharat Express train will run as a weekly service. During its journey between Panvel and Alipurduar, the new Amrit Bharat Express will halt at 35 stations. These are: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Piparia, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Bargarh, Prayagraj Cheoki, Meja Road, Mirzapur, Pt.Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Sonpur, Hajipur Jn, Muzzafarpur, Samastipur, Hasanpur Road, Khagariya, Mansi, Naugachia, Katihar, Barsoi, Kishanganj, Aluabari Road, New Jalpaiguri, Siliguri, Binnaguri & Hasimara.