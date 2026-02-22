Panvel-Alipurduar Amrit Bharat Express to start on Feb 23 – check train number, travel time, stops, ticket price

Panvel-Alipurduar Amrit Bharat Express starts February 23, connecting Maharashtra and West Bengal. Check train number, timings, stoppages and fare details.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Feb 22, 2026 05:43 PM IST
Panvel-Alipurduar Amrit Bharat Express train (Image: Ministry of Railways)Panvel-Alipurduar Amrit Bharat Express train (Image: Ministry of Railways)
Make us preferred source on Google

Panvel-Alipurduar Amrit Bharat Express train: Indian Railways is set to commence commercial service of Panvel-Alipurduar Amrit Bharat Express train on February 23. This new train is expected to provide affordable and high-quality service for passengers from lower and lower-middle income category. It will also enhance connectivity between the two cities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Panvel to Alipurduar Amrit Bharat Express: Train number, Route

Panvel-Alipurduar Amrit Bharat Express will operate as train number 11031 while the Alipurduar-Panvel Amrit Bharat Express will operate as train number 11032. The train will run via Danapur. It will cover a distance of 2377 km in 50 hours.

Also Read | India’s first private train Tejas Express: Latest passenger occupancy, revenue performance

Panvel-Alipurduar Amrit Bharat Express: Stoppages, Frequency

The Panvel-Alipurduar Amrit Bharat Express train will run as a weekly service. During its journey between Panvel and Alipurduar, the new Amrit Bharat Express will halt at 35 stations. These are: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Piparia, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Bargarh, Prayagraj Cheoki, Meja Road, Mirzapur, Pt.Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Sonpur, Hajipur Jn, Muzzafarpur, Samastipur, Hasanpur Road, Khagariya, Mansi, Naugachia, Katihar, Barsoi, Kishanganj, Aluabari Road, New Jalpaiguri, Siliguri, Binnaguri & Hasimara.

Also Read | Maharajas’ Express revenue jumps 39% in Q3FY26: Check earnings of India’s luxury train

Panvel-Alipurduar Amrit Bharat Express: Coach Composition

The Panvel-Alipurduar Amrit Bharat Express train will be composed of 22 coaches: 8 Sleeper Class, 11 General Second Class, One Pantry Car and 02 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Van.

Panvel-Alipurduar Amrit Bharat Express: Timings

Train number 11032 Alipurduar-Panvel Amrit Bharat Express will leave Alipurdur at 04:45 hrs on Thursday and arrive in Panvel at 05:30 hrs on Saturday. In the return direction, train number 11031 will leave Panvel at 11:50 hrs on Monday and reach Alipurduar at 13:50 hrs on Wednesday.

 
11031 / 11032 AMRIT BHARAT EXPRESS

Panvel – Alipur Duar Amrit Bharat Express

Panvel (Mumbai) ↔ Alipur Duar (West Bengal)
Weekly Frequency
22 Total Coaches
1 Rake Composition
🕐 Train Schedule
11031 Panvel → Alipur Duar A/D STATION A/D 11032 Alipur Duar → Panvel
11:50 (MON) D PANVEL A 05:30 (SAT)
21:35 P KHANDWA P 16:10
08:50 / 08:52 A/D MANIKPUR A/D 06:13 / 06:15
14:50 P NEW WEST CABIN P 00:36
03:20 / 03:30 A/D KATIHAR A/D 13:00 / 13:10
13:50 (WED) A ALIPUR DUAR D 04:45 (THU)
🚉 Commercial Stoppages
KalyanNasik RoadJalgaonBhusavalItarsiPipariyaJabalpurKatniSatnaManikpurBargarhPrayagraj ChheokiMeja RoadMirzapurPt. Deen Dayal UpadhyayaBuxarAraDanapurPatliputraSonpurHajipurMuzaffarpurSamastipurHasanpur RoadKhagariaMansiNaugachiaKatiharBarsoiKishanganjAluabari RoadNew JalpaiguriSiliguriBinnaguriHasimara
ℹ️ Operational Details
Frequency
Weekly — Ex Panvel: Monday  |  Ex Alipur Duar: Thursday
Maintenance
Primary: Panvel   Secondary: Alipur Duar
CTS
Bhusaval, Jabalpur, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, New Jalpaiguri
Watering Stations
Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Samastipur, Katihar, New Jalpaiguri
🚆 Train Composition
1 Rake of Amrit Bharat — LWCBPP-1, LWSCNPP-8, LSLRDPP-2, LWSPP-11 = Total 22 Coaches
A = Arrival  |  D = Departure  |  P = Pass  |  Source: Ministry of Railways
Express InfoGenIE
 

Panvel-Alipurduar Amrit Bharat Express: Ticket Price

The ticket price for travelling on Amrit Bharat Express train between Panvel and Alipur Duar is Rs 1,035 in Sleeper Class.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Sargun Mehta on Punjabi film industry
From 7 to 80 films a year, Rs 6 crore to Rs 30 crore productions: Sargun Mehta reveals the massive ‘boom’ in the Punjabi film industry
The couple arrived at Jeju Island for their vacation, but they were denied entry and taken to a holding area
'Treated like criminals': Indian influencer's dream vacation to South Korea with wife turns into 38-hour detention nightmare
ENG vs SL Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: England face Sri Lanka in the Super 8 match in Pallekele.
England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Updates
artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
We need to be wary about getting too carried away by success of AI Impact Summit
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement