Why Panun Kashmir, prominent Kashmiri Pandit organisation, expelled its chairman

Chrungoo’s removal assumes significance as Panun Kashmir had been at the forefront of all major agitations by Kashmiri Pandits

Panun Kashmir, a prominent organisation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, Saturday expelled its sitting chairman, Dr Ajay Chrungoo, for alleged foreign links with individuals, such as US-based separatist lobbyist Ghulam Nabi Fai, who are hostile to India.

A statement issued by Panun Kashmir said Tito Ganjoo has been nominated as the organisation’s new chairman.

Chrungoo was not available when contacted for comment.

Fai, a US citizen of Kashmir origin and founder of the Kashmir American Council, was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2011 on charges of acting as an “unregistered foreign agent” and “concealing” the transfer of USD 3.5 million from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to allegedly fund his lobbying efforts and influence the US government on the Kashmir conflict, in violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.