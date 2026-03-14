Why Panun Kashmir, prominent Kashmiri Pandit organisation, expelled its chairman

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Panun Kashmir, a prominent organisation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, Saturday expelled its sitting chairman, Dr Ajay Chrungoo, for alleged foreign links with individuals, such as US-based separatist lobbyist Ghulam Nabi Fai, who are hostile to India.
A statement issued by Panun Kashmir said Tito Ganjoo has been nominated as the organisation’s new chairman.
Chrungoo was not available when contacted for comment.
Fai, a US citizen of Kashmir origin and founder of the Kashmir American Council, was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2011 on charges of acting as an “unregistered foreign agent” and “concealing” the transfer of USD 3.5 million from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to allegedly fund his lobbying efforts and influence the US government on the Kashmir conflict, in violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.
Chrungoo’s removal assumes significance as Panun Kashmir had been at the forefront of all major agitations by Kashmiri Pandits — from seeking relief and temporary settlement of the displaced community in Jammu and other places across the country to their dignified return and rehabilitation in the Kashmir Valley. The organisation has also been demanding creation of a separate homeland within the Valley for Kashmiri Pandits to ensure their safety and dignity.
The decision was announced through a circular issued by Convenor Agnishekhar following consultations with senior leaders and recommendations from General Secretary Kuldeep Raina, Organising Secretary Behari Lal Kaul, the Publicity and Media Secretary, Vice-Chairman and several senior activists, the statement added.
Quoting the circular, the statement said serious concerns had been raised regarding the functioning of the organisation in the years following a controversial write-up associated with Fai, “a proclaimed and convicted ISI agent”.
The representation cited allegations of anti-organisational conduct, deviation from ideological principles, character assassination of senior activists through proxies, attempts to dissolve the organisation without mandate, obstruction to organisational expansion, several units becoming defunct, and attempts to create parallel units.
It said the circular also referred to statements attributed to Chrungoo involving “criticism” of the Ram Mandir and remarks perceived by activists as hostile towards the nation, which reportedly caused deep concern within the organisation.
The statement added that questions were also raised regarding certain foreign engagements and interactions with individuals alleged to be linked with hostile agencies, including meetings with the “proclaimed ISI agent”.
Pointing out that clarifications were sought from Chrungoo regarding the purpose and sponsorship of his foreign visits and whether due permission had been obtained from the competent authorities, the statement said senior office bearers of the organisation, keeping with the principles of natural justice, also met him on March 14 last year and apprised him of the concerns while offering him an opportunity to respond.
However, it claimed he declined to provide a clarification and subsequently refused further engagement. A formal representation seeking clarification was also sent to him later but remained unanswered, said the statement.
“In view of the seriousness of the allegations and continued absence of clarification, it was resolved that Ajay Chrungoo stands expelled from the organisation with immediate effect,” the circular stated.
Panun Kashmir has also decided to constitute a Commission of Enquiry to examine allegations relating to foreign engagements, sponsorship of overseas visits and interactions with individuals alleged to be linked with hostile agencies.
It also said the new chairman will oversee the organisation’s restructuring in accordance with the mechanism devised by the Convenor. A team nominated by Ganjoo will undertake deliberations on drafting a revised constitutional framework, it added.
An Activists’ Workshop will be held in Jammu on May 24 where the proposed constitutional framework and organisational restructuring will be deliberated upon and adopted.
The leadership said the decisions were taken to safeguard the ideological clarity, organisational discipline and historic mission of the movement representing the aspirations and struggle of the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community.
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