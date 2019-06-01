Punjab: Panthic organisations mark ‘Pashatap Diwas’ in Bargari

Marking four years of theft of Saroop of Guru Granth Sahib from a gurdwara, Panthic organisations will be observing ‘Pashatap Diwas’ on Saturday at Bargari village in district Faridkot. The incident happened on June 1, 2015, in the gurdwara at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village.

Advertising

Panthic organisations said that the Akhad path has been organised in Bargari because it was a central place in the sacrilege incidents.

The SIT investigating the sacrilege cases and firing in 2015 had filed a charge sheet in a Faridkot court Thursday terming the incidents a “handiwork of the then Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and Dera Sacha Sauda.

Organisations have already demanded the arrest of the SAD president and former DGP while at the same time they will be planning their next course of action after bhog of Akhad path sahib at Bargari Gurdwara.

Advertising

Last year, on June 1, Panthic organisations after observing Pashatap Diwas had started indefinite dharna at Dana Mandi of Bargari under the banner of ‘Bargari Morcha’ which was lifted on December 9, 2018. However this time, Mandi board has already sealed Dana Mandi with barbed wire and even police have been deployed at the site. Moreover, organisations have not indicated planning of any dharna this year.

Gurdeep Singh Bathinda, general secretary of United Akali Dal said, ”All the organisations which were part of ‘Bargari Morcha’ will be coming Saturday at Bargari Gurdwara. We will plan our next program after bhog of Akhand path sahib.”

Parallel Jathedar Dhian Singh Mand will also be coming while Baljeet Singh Daduwal, another parallel jathedar, will not be coming as he is away to Italy for religious discourses. “Sangat will be going to Bargari. I am away to Italy. We want Badals to be punished,” he said.

After the theft of saroop of Guru Granth Sahib from the gurdwara, a case was lodged in Bajakhana police station on June 7, 2015, against unknown persons. However, the accused were not traced. On the intervening night of September 24 and 25 posters surfaced on the walls opposite to gurdwara of Burj Jawahar Singh Wala and Bargari with a message “Your guru is with us, do whatever you want.” On October 12, torn pages of Guru Granth Sahib were found in the streets of Bargari.

“Theft of saroop of Guru Granth Sahib on June 1 was the starting point of sacrilege incidents. Had it been handled with senstivity, so many incidents of sacrilege would not have happened,” said Yadwinder Singh Bathinda from United Akali Dal.

On October 14, a lathi charge and firing happened at Kotkapura chowk and later at Behbal Kalan village causing death of two persons and later protests spread across the state.