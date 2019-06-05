Panthers Party seeks delimitation in J&K

The chief patron of National Panthers Party (NPP), Prof. Bhim Singh, on Tuesday strongly urged the President of India for his intervention to conduct delimitation of Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh said the exercise has not been done for nearly 25 years, and accused national parties including the Congress and BJP of discrimination against the state’s electorate with respect to distribution of Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies.

He said that Jammu province has only 37 Assembly seats compared to 46 in Kashmir, despite having more voters than the latter. Pointing out that the J&K Governor under President’s Rule has powers vested in him under Section 47 of the State Constitution to constitute a Delimitation Commission for the readjustment, Singh sought reallocation of seats in the legislature.

The last delimitation on provisional basis was held in 1993 by Governor Jagmohan and the state was divided into 87 Assembly constituencies, he pointed out. He urged the President to intervene within the letter and spirit of Article 370 of the Constitution of India.

Singh said that some “arrogant authorities” have misquoted the Supreme Court by saying that delimitation in the state has been frozen by the apex court till 2026. He added that the power of the J&K Governor during President Rule flows from the intervention, command of the President of India which is vested in him by virtue of Article 370 of the Constitution. Singh urged the President to hold delimitation of Assembly constituencies before the state Assembly elections are conducted.