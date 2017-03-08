Panneerselvam leads hunger strike demanding probe into Jayalalithaa’s death

O Panneerselvam with former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalitha (Express Photo/File) O Panneerselvam with former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalitha (Express Photo/File)

Tamil Nadu’s former chief minister O Panneerselvam and his followers began their one day fast on Wednesday demanding a judicial inquiry into the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The hunger protest is being held at all the district headquarters in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

The protest began at 9 am and would conclude at 5 pm. AIADMK Members of Parliament and legislators belonging to Panneerselvam group are also participating in the protest.

WATCH | Panneerselvam Leads Hunger Strike Demanding Probe In Jayalalithaa’s Death In Chennai

Jayalalithaa died on December 5 last year after undergoing treatment in the Apollo Hospitals for around 75 days. Members of Panneerselvam group have raised doubts about the circumstances surrounding Jayalalithaa’s death.

As a caretaker, Panneerselvam had announced judicial inquiry into the death of Jayalalithaa. The Tamil Nadu government on March 6 made public the discharge summary of Jayalalithaa and said that she got the best medical treatment.

