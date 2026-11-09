Pumped hydro project in Panna-Ranipur tiger corridor gets in-principle forest nod

A Union Environment Ministry panel has recommended an in-principle approval to divert 511 hectares of forest land within the Panna-Ranipur Tiger Corridor to make way for the 1,800 MW Panari Pumped Storage Project.

The Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) recommended clearance for the project by Sri Siddharth Infratech and Services spanning Satna and Panna districts during its October 23 meeting, chaired by the Director General of Forests and Special Secretary, Environment Ministry.

The tiger corridor connects the forests of the Panna Tiger Reserve, across the Satna and Panna districts, to the Ranipur Tiger Reserve in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh.

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Incidentally, the Ranipur Tiger Reserve was notified in 2022 to compensate for the forest submergence in Panna’s core zone caused by the Ken-Betwa river linking project.