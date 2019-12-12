Not part of Maharashtra BJP core team, but won’t quit party: Pankaja Munde

Pankaja Munde also skipped the state BJP core committee meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday. On Thursday, she announced that she was no longer a member of the core team. (File) Pankaja Munde also skipped the state BJP core committee meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday. On Thursday, she announced that she was no longer a member of the core team. (File)

Maharashtra BJP leader Pankaja Munde Thursday clarified that while she’s no longer a member of the party’s core team, she won’t quit the organisation as yet.

Pankaja, who was addressing a rally in Beed district today on the occasion of the birth anniversary of her late father Gopinath Munde, said the BJP was free to decide on her continuance in the party.

Amid speculation that she was leaving the BJP after her shock defeat in the Assembly polls, Thursday’s rally generated a lot of curiosity in the political circles. Pankaja has been organising this annual event for the last five years.

Pankaja, daughter of BJP stalwart late Gopinath Munde, had caused a flutter with her social media post on her future political journey in view of the “altered political scenario” in Maharashtra, where the Shiv Sena formed a government with the support of the NCP and Congress after snapping ties with former ally BJP.

She had also skipped the state BJP core committee meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday. On Thursday, she announced that she was no longer a member of the core team.

In her speech today in Beed, she made a veiled reference to insinuations that she lost the Parli seat to her cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde because some BJP leaders didn’t want her to win the seat. Pankaja said she will be holding a statewide ‘Mashal Rally’ across Maharashtra starting from January.

Speaking at the rally at Gopinath Gad, she said, “I am starting a statewide Mashal Rally in Maharashtra from January next year. I will start my work through the Gopinath Munde Pratishthan from Mumbai office on January 26.”

“I will also hold a token fast on January 27 at Aurangabad to attract attention of the government to issues of Marathwada region,” she said.

Munde is the second leader in the BJP to have expressed unhappiness with the party. Earlier, Eknath Khadse had accused party insiders of conspiring to defeat his daughter, who was a BJP candidate in the Assembly election.

