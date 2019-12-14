Pankaja like my sister: Fadnavis

Commenting on the attack by Pankaja, he said, “I have always held Gopinath Munde in high esteem. He was our revered leader and I owe a lot to him. I shared a special relation with him as our leader. Pankaja, who is his daughter, is a like sister to me. And we do have a special bond.” Commenting on the attack by Pankaja, he said, “I have always held Gopinath Munde in high esteem. He was our revered leader and I owe a lot to him. I shared a special relation with him as our leader. Pankaja, who is his daughter, is a like sister to me. And we do have a special bond.”

While underplaying the revolt against him in the party, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said, “I state with confidence that the BJP is united and strong. There are no factions within the party.”

Speaking to a private Marathi channel, Fadnavis said his relations with senior leader Eknath Khadse and Pankaja Munde remained cordial. “Even in the past I have pointed to Khadse, ‘Why do you say such harsh things which you don’t actually mean’. I believe if he refrains from making such statements in public, it would help him politically.”

Commenting on the attack by Pankaja, he said, “I have always held Gopinath Munde in high esteem. He was our revered leader and I owe a lot to him. I shared a special relation with him as our leader. Pankaja, who is his daughter, is a like sister to me. And we do have a special bond.”

Dismissing allegations that OBCs were getting a raw deal in the BJP, Fadnavis said, “To the contrary, the BJP is an OBC party.” Among the 105 MLAs elected, the highest — 37 — represents OBCs.”

“In the last five years when we were in government maximum reforms and welfare schemes were extended to OBCs. We set up a separate OBC ministry. This was done for the first time in the history of Maharashtra,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App