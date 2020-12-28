The go-to actor for new stories, Pankaj Tripathi at eAdda today

While forcing people indoors, the Covid-19 pandemic has whetted India’s already voracious appetite for stories. Among those at the forefront of this phase in entertainment, playing out largely on online streaming services, is Pankaj Tripathi, credited with delivering some of 2020’s most talked about performances. On Monday evening, the 44-year-old will be guest at Express eAdda, which features interactions with people at the centre of change.

Tripathi’s releases this year include films like Ludo, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Angrezi Medium, Extraction and Shakeela (several of them directly released on OTT platforms). On content made for streaming platforms, he had prominent roles in Mirzapur 2 and the recently released Criminal Justice Season 2.

A National School of Drama graduate, Tripathi spent many years waiting patiently for his time in the limelight, starting out with blink-and-you-miss roles in films like Run (2004) and Omkara (2005), before attracting attention with his performance as Sultan Querishi in Gangs of Wasseypur Part 1 & 2. Films like Fukrey (2013) and Masaan (2013) helped cement his talent, while hit Netflix show Sacred Games and acclaimed movies such as Newton (2017), Nil Battey Sannata (2016) and Stree (2018) followed. Now, as stories get more intimate, and reach audiences in the solitude of their rooms, Tripathi has emerged as the top pick for filmmakers seeing actors to play salt-of-the-earth characters.

At the Express eAdda, Tripathi will be in conversation with National Features Editor Devyani Onial and The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta.

The Express Adda, that has moved online during the pandemic, has earlier featured actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Anuskha Sharma and Kangana Ranaut, apart from Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, S Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ramesh Pokhriyal, and experts in their fields like AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Nobel Laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, cancer specialist and prize-winning author Dr Siddhartha Mukherjee, and sportspersons like Cheteshwar Pujara.