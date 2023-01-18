Pankaj Kumar Singh appointed Deputy NSA

Retired director general of the Border Security Force (BSF) Pankaj Kumar Singh was on Tuesday appointed as the Deputy National Security Adviser in National Security Council Secretariat for a period of two years.

According to an official order, Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, has been appointed on a re-employment contract. Singh had retired as the BSF chief on December 31, 2022.

Singh had earlier served with the Union government as Inspector General of the CRPF in Chhattisgarh and IG (Operations) at CRPF headquarters in Delhi. Before becoming BSF DG, he also served in the BSF. Sources say as chief of the Eastern Frontier, he played an instrumental role in bringing down cattle smuggling through West Bengal and Assam borders. Between 2015 and 2021, cattle smuggling on the Indo-Bangla border dropped by 87%.

When he became DG of the BSF, he had to negotiate the contentious amendment to BSF jurisdiction which was increased to 50km from the border as many states opposed it.

He was also instrumental in pushing women soldiers of the BSF into acrobatic show of motorcycle riding in the Republic Day parade. This was followed by a countrywide tour by women motorcycle riders of the BSF.

His idea to celebrate the Raising Day of the BSF in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in 2021, appealed to the government so much that it has now directed all paramilitary forces and even the Army to celebrate their foundation and raising days out of Delhi.

Singh holds LLB and MPhil degrees, besides MBA from the IIM, Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

He has served in the Rajasthan Police as well as in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), during which he cracked an infamous sex scandal that had rocked Jammu and Kashmir, besides being involved in solving several cases related to corruption.

When Singh took charge of the BSF on August 31, 2021, he had created history of a son and a father holding the top post of a paramilitary force during their services. His father and retired IPS officer of the 1959-batch, Prakash Singh, had also headed the BSF from June, 1993 to January, 1994.

Pankaj Singh is considered a crusader of police reforms in the country. He had petitioned the Supreme Court in 1996 for carrying out reforms in the police establishment following which the government started giving a fixed tenure of two years at least to the chief of the Intelligence Bureau, the CBI, Foreign Secretary, the RAW chief and the Union Home Secretary.