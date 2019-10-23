Pankaj Kumar appointed CEO of UIDAI

The government on Tuesday appointed Pankaj Kumar, a 1987-batch IAS officer, as the new Chief Executive Officer of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), as part of a major reshuffle in the top bureaucracy that saw the appointments of new secretaries in crucial ministries.

The government also appointed former journalist Ashok Malik, who was press secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind until recently, as Policy Advisor in the Ministry of External Affairs in the rank of Additional Secretary on contract basis.

Kumar, the new UIDAI CEO, has been serving as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. He was on Tuesday transferred to the UIDAI in the rank and pay of Secretary by temporarily upgrading the post.

Sanjeev Nandan Sahai, a 1986-batch IAS officer of the Uttarakhand cadre, is the new Secretary, Power. Sahai has been serving as Special Secretary in the ministry and will succeed incumbent Subhash Chandra Garg upon his retirement on October 31.

Jammu and Kashmir cadre IAS officer B R Sharma, who has been serving as Secretary in the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under the Home Ministry, was appointed Chairman, Staff Selection Commission. Nagendra Nath Sinha, a 1987-batch IAS officer who is Chairman of National Highways Authority of India, will take Sharma’s place in the BRO.

Ten IAS officers got promoted and ranks of 13 were upgraded to Special Secretary in the reshuffle.

Sharma will be in the rank and pay of Secretary by temporarily upgrading the post and keeping the recruitment rules of the post in abeyance, said the order issued by the Ministry of Personnel. The decisions were taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Special Secretary, Internal Security, in Home Ministry, Sanjeev Gupta, has been transferred to Inter State Council Secretariat of the ministry as its Secretary.

Sailesh who holds charge as Secretary in MHA, will now be Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises in Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

Alok Tandon, a 1986-batch Uttar Pradesh-cadre IAS officer, who is presently Secretary in the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, was given additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Pensions and Pensioners Welfare.

Pramod Kumar Das who is Special Secretary, Department of Expenditure in Ministry of Finance, was made Secretary, Minority Affairs Ministry.

Rajesh Bhushan, who is currently Additional Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, has now been made Secretary, Coordination, in the Cabinet Secretariat.