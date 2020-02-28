Panjab University students raise voice against Delhi violence

People’s march against fascism organised by student organisations at Student Center, Panjab University, Chandigarh, on Thursday. (Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh) People’s march against fascism organised by student organisations at Student Center, Panjab University, Chandigarh, on Thursday. (Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

Deeming the violence occurring in the national capital as the most recent in a chain of various “communal genocides” carried out by “fascist regimes”, left leaning student outfits from the city gathered at Panjab University’s (PU) student centre to conduct a “People’s March Against Fascism”, marking the death anniversary of freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azaad.

Apart from left leaning groups such as Students’ for Society (SFS), Lok Ekta Manch and Bekhauf Azaadi, the march was organised by civil society members and activists such as advocate RS Bains and Professor Manjit Singh. Before students began addressing the gathered crowd, they set up a display next to the student centre building, delineating a timeline of oppressive violence carried out by “fascist forces”.

“Like our home minister said, we also are saying ‘aap chronology samjhiye’. This display gives information on a chronologically assembled series of events which mark the development of fascism. It traces Nazi Germany to the gruesome violence that has been committed in Delhi in the past few days,” said Kannupriya, former President of the PU Campus Students’ Council and member of SFS party.

“What is happening in Delhi right now is a culmination of the genocidal instincts of our ruling regime. Everyone has been calling it a riot, but it is not just simply a riot, it is a communally inclined genocide, just like the one that occurred during the Sikh Riots in 1984 and the Godhra massacre in 2002,” said Hassanpreet, a student leader from SFS, adding, “Until now, though more than 35 people have reportedly died in the violence, only 11 people have an FIR against them. Furthermore, the only person arrested for the violence is a Muslim man. This is clearly communalist targeting, it is not simply just a riot.”

Apart from the violence in Delhi, students chanted slogans in solidarity with those suffering due to the conflict and oppression in the state of Kashmir. Furthermore, the students chanted slogans stating, “We remember Kashmir, we have not forgotten Assam, and we will remember what happened in Gujarat.”

Apart from the violence in Delhi, the organisers claimed that the march is part of the ongoing anti-CAA protests. The organisers also claimed that their protest was against the privatisation of health and education, rampant unemployment and ‘contractualisation of jobs’.

