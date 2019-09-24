Panic led to 6 deaths, won’t allow NRC in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Accusing the BJP of spreading fear in West Bengal by campaigning on the NRC issue, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday said six people had died of panic and reiterated that she will not allow its implementation in Bengal.

Addressing a TMC workers’ convention, she said, “So many people have died because of NRC in Assam. I am sad to see that six people have died of panic in Bengal. NRC will not be implemented in Bengal and anywhere else in the country. It was conducted in Assam due to Assam Accord.”

“Politically, some person may say that NRC will be implemented here. It is their political compulsion to say such things. I will once again request you not to panic over NRC,” she said.

Targeting the BJP, Banerjee said, “They are doing Hindu-Muslim politics. Even Hindus, Muslims, Gorkhas and Hindi-speaking people have been excluded from the final NRC. But they will never be able to conduct NRC here. It cannot be done without the state government’s direction and we will never allow it. There is no need to get scared. You are a resident of this state and this country. So do not pay attention to the rumours and lies spread by some people in villages. Please do not end your life like this.”

She also advised people to register an FIR if they have lost valuable documents and identity cards. “Shame on the BJP for creating panic over NRC in Bengal. This has led to six deaths,” she said.

Her remarks come against the backdrop of six deaths reported across the state — the family members have claimed the deaths were caused due to panic that NRC could be implemented in Bengal.

Banerjee’s nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Monday visited the family of Kalachand Middya (42) at Falta in South 24 Parganas district and assured them all help. Middya’s family claimed he committed suicide after failing to recover documents.

The TMC also took out a protest rally in the area. Addressing party workers, Abhishek targeted the BJP and the CPM.

“Six to seven persons have committed suicide. We will protest against this and we will throw NRC into the river. This should be the last death due to panic over NRC here. I will not let the BJP and CPM do politics here if one more person’s death is reported here over this,” he said.

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha blamed the Chief Minister for creating panic. “Who took out a rally against NRC in Kolkata? Who is spreading the rumour regarding this? If six people have died here, then Mamata Banerjee should be held responsible.”

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said Hindu refugees from Bangladesh need not worry as the Centre will first implement Citizenship Amendment Bill before conducting the NRC exercise. “The TMC and CPM are scaring Hindu refugees here with NRC to get their votes. Hindu refugees are safe here. They do not need to worry,” he said.

Banerjee also slammed the Centre for not talking about job losses or the economic slowdown and announced that her party will stage protests. “Our workers will protest outside Ordnance Factory offices on September 26 and the next day, there will be a demonstrations outside Coal India office, nationalised banks and SAIL.”

“A rally will be taken out on October 18 against privatisation and shutting down of public sector units in Kolkata and I will take part in it,” she added.