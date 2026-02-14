Panic in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh as deaths caused by elephant herd mount

On Friday night, a herd of five elephants attacked the house of Rajesh Murmu at Bhurkunda Tola in Kajri village under Bahera panchayat, which borders Gondwar village

Written by: Shubham Tigga
3 min readRanchiFeb 14, 2026 09:42 PM IST
Less than 24 hours after six persons were killed in Gondwar village of Churchu block in Hazaribagh, one more death was reported from an adjoining village of Ramgarh forest division, with officials confirming the involvement of the same herd. The attacks have caused panic and anger in the area, with locals accusing the forest department of inaction.

On Friday night, a herd of five elephants attacked the house of Rajesh Murmu at Bhurkunda Tola in Kajri village under Bahera panchayat, which borders Gondwar village. According to officials, the elephants entered and damaged the premises while the family was still asleep. Rajesh Murmu managed to escape by scaling a wall, but his wife, Phulmuni Devi, who was sleeping inside, was trampled.

The villagers reportedly raised an alarm and attempted to drive away the elephants, but by then the woman was attacked and died. Following the incident, several residents fled homes and took shelter overnight at the Bahera panchayat building, citing fear due to the herd’s continued movement in the area.

Divisional Forest Officer (Ramgarh Division) Nitish Kumar confirmed that the latest death was caused by the same herd that was involved in the six deaths reported in Gondwar village a day earlier. “The same herd was responsible,” he said, adding that the elephants have been moving across Bokaro, Ramgarh and Hazaribagh districts over the past two months. He said a herd is capable of covering up to 40 km in a single day, making tracking difficult.

“The elephant moved from Hazaribagh division towards the Ramgarh forest division, killed the woman and went back to Hazaribagh,” he said.

He said orders for tranquilisation and containment have been issued by the PCCF (Wildlife). However, he added that action would depend on sighting and proper assessment. “A professional team comprising veterinary doctors and rescue personnel is being called from Odisha for further study and monitoring and that no team from Vantara is currently involved,” he said.

Officials said the exact reason behind the herd’s behaviour is yet to be determined and will be assessed by the arriving experts.

This brings the total number of deaths to twelve in just 10 days, with residents now accusing the forest department of inaction to prevent further attacks.

