Panic in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh as deaths caused by elephant herd mount

Officials said the exact reason behind the herd’s behaviour is yet to be determined and will be assessed by the arriving experts. (File Photo)

Less than 24 hours after six persons were killed in Gondwar village of Churchu block in Hazaribagh, one more death was reported from an adjoining village of Ramgarh forest division, with officials confirming the involvement of the same herd. The attacks have caused panic and anger in the area, with locals accusing the forest department of inaction.

On Friday night, a herd of five elephants attacked the house of Rajesh Murmu at Bhurkunda Tola in Kajri village under Bahera panchayat, which borders Gondwar village. According to officials, the elephants entered and damaged the premises while the family was still asleep. Rajesh Murmu managed to escape by scaling a wall, but his wife, Phulmuni Devi, who was sleeping inside, was trampled.