Panic buying leads to long queues, rationing at Odisha petrol stations

Several fuel stations across Odisha saw long queues and panic buying of petrol and diesel over the last three to four days, leading to some running out of stock. The state government has maintained that there is no shortage of fuel and appealed to the public to refrain from panic buying.

In Bhubaneswar, some stations put up barricades after they ran out of fuel. Some others capped fuel sales to Rs 200-worth to two-wheelers and Rs 1,000 to four-wheelers.

The government said there was no need to panic and that there was no shortage of fuel. “As less than 1% of fuel stations in Odisha have faced a temporary shortage of petrol and diesel, it would not be appropriate to say there is a crisis,” said Sanjay Singh, Secretary, Odisha Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department.