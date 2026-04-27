Pani puri food poisoning suspected as a child dies, 60 others fall ill in Jharkhand

The child who died had been brought to Giridih Sadar Hospital after his condition worsened. (Photo/Canva)

At least one child has died, and more than 60 people have fallen ill in two panchayats of Jharkhand’s Giridih district following a suspected case of food poisoning linked to the consumption of pani puri, or gupchup as it is locally known, local leaders have said.

Jitendra Verma, village head of Bajto panchayat, told The Indian Express that around 40–50 people in the panchayat reported symptoms of diarrhoea on the first day of the incident on Sunday. “Among them, a six-year-old child died,” he said. On the following day, fresh cases emerged from Palmo panchayat, where around 20 more people were taken ill and admitted to the Girdih Sadar Hospital. “Just now, we have admitted around 10 patients so far, and more are being brought in,” he added.