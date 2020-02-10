Panel to look into ‘misuse’ of funds for medicines, KGMU V-C under lens

The letter was then forwarded to the state government. The letter was then forwarded to the state government.

A three-member fact-finding committee has been formed by the state government to look into alleged irregularities in purchase of medicines under central and state government health schemes at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow.

The committee was formed after one Vishal Kumar Singh, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar district, had written a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The letter was then forwarded to the state government.

In the letter, Singh alleged that CSMMU Welfare Society treasurer and secretary and KGMU V-C Professor Madan Lal Brahm Bhatt have been involved in serious irregularities in purchase of medicines and surgical instruments under the Central and state health schemes.

Singh claimed that the same salt medicines of a different brand were bought for a higher price even when they were available with the hospital store room. For the purchase, the Prime Minister’s and Chief Minister’s relief funds were used.

“Last year, it came to knowledge that the same medicines purchased by KGMU’s radiotherapy department were available in KGMU central medicine store under a different brand. With the study of documents, it is known that even after the availability of medicines in central store for a lower price, medicines were purchased at a higher price through local purchase,” read the letter, adding that the alleged irregularities had been going on during the tenure of Bhatt as the head of the radiotherapy department.

After the letter was received by the PMO on December 30 last year, it was forwarded to the principal secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Health and Family Welfare department for examination and grievance redressal. Later on February 4, Principal Secretary Rajneesh Dube formed a fact finding committee headed by the Lucknow divisional commissioner, while the director general (DG) of Medical Education and the finance controller of DG office are its members.

In his order, Dube pointed that the fact-finding report against Bhatt should be made available within 15 working days. The registrar and finance controller of KGMU has been directed to provide all documents and information related to the allegations to the committee.

Talking to The Indian Express, Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Mukesh Meshram said he is yet to receive the order. Bhatt was not available for a comment.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident a senior resident doctor at the KGMU trauma centre has been suspended after it was found that he was sending patients to a private doctor by claiming unavailability of ventilator in the hospital. An FIR has been registered against doctor Deepak Gupta along with ambulance driver Kuldeep and private hospital staffer Raj Kumar Kushwaha.

Station house officer (SHO) of Chowk police station, Vishwajeet Singh, said the FIR has been registered on the complaint of KGMU proctor R A S Kushwaha for cheating and dishonesty.

Earlier on Friday, trauma centre public relations officer Gautendra Chaudhary had written a letter to CMS trauma centre that he witnessed that Gupta was sending neurosurgery patient to a private hospital with a claim that there was no ventilator in KGMU. It was later found that ventilators were available in the hospital at that time.

