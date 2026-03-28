Panel: Take steps to protect farmers against cheap edible oil imports

“The Committee also feel that 20% safeguard duty or as such percentage as felt relevant by the concerned Government authorities needs to be imposed on Palm Oil imports if and when global prices fall below $800/tonne or any other rate fixed by the Government which would help & espouse the cause of Indian farmers.”

Written by: Harikishan Sharma
2 min readNew DelhiMar 28, 2026 05:15 AM IST
farmers against cheap edible oil imports, cheap edible oil imports, edible oil imports, LPG supply disruptions, LPG shortage, oil supply, LPG supply, LPG supply crisis, LPG crisis, empty lpg cylinders, LPG distribution supply crisis, LPG distribution, LPG crisis, global energy costs, cooking gas price, west asia war, Israel-US-Iran war, Iran conflict, west asia conflict, iran and israel war, iran and israel, us israel war, war in iran, iran us, us israel iran, us israel, us iran war, iran us war, us war, israel news, israel iran war news, war news, israel iran news, israel war news, iran war news, war on iran, iran israel war today, war in iran and israel, iran attack israel, israel iran, israel us attack iran, attack on iran, iran attack on us, us and iran, us attack in iran, did iran attack us, us to attack iran, us and israel, us and israel attack iran, us attack iran today, us iran news, iran us news, us news, iran attack news, iran attack today, Khamenei news“...in order to incentivise production of palm oil, NMEO-OP (National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm) needs to be fastracked and the department also needs to provide Viability Gap Payments (VGP) adequately for Fresh Fruit Bunches (FFBs) and subsidise planting material costs upto 80%,” the report said.
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Noting that India imports 56% of its edible oil needs, a Parliamentary committee has recommended that, to protect farmers from cheap imports, the government should devise such a mechanism wherein import duties on edible oils get dynamically adjusted based on domestic production levels.

In its report, the Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing said, “The Committee strongly recommend that the Government should devise such mechanism wherein import duties get dynamically adjusted based on domestic production levels to protect farmers from cheap imports.”

Headed by Congress member Charanjit Singh Channi, the panel said, “The Committee also feel that 20% safeguard duty or as such percentage as felt relevant by the concerned Government authorities needs to be imposed on Palm Oil imports if and when global prices fall below $800/tonne or any other rate fixed by the Government which would help & espouse the cause of Indian farmers.”

“…in order to incentivise production of palm oil, NMEO-OP (National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm) needs to be fastracked and the department also needs to provide Viability Gap Payments (VGP) adequately for Fresh Fruit Bunches (FFBs) and subsidise planting material costs upto 80%,” the report said.

Harikishan Sharma
Harikishan Sharma
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Harikishan Sharma, Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express' National Bureau, specializes in reporting on governance, policy, and data. He covers the Prime Minister’s Office and pivotal central ministries, such as the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Ministry of Cooperation, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Rural Development, and Ministry of Jal Shakti. His work primarily revolves around reporting and policy analysis. In addition to this, he authors a weekly column titled "STATE-ISTICALLY SPEAKING," which is prominently featured on The Indian Express website. In this column, he immerses readers in narratives deeply rooted in socio-economic, political, and electoral data, providing insightful perspectives on these critical aspects of governance and society. ... Read More

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