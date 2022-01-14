Panel meets with some shortlisted candidates for next NCERT chief

The committee to select the next director of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) held interactions with a few shortlisted candidates on Thursday, sources said. The autonomous body, which assists and advises the government on policies for improvement in school education, has not had a full-time director for more than a year now.

The five-year term of the previous full-time director of the autonomous body, Prof Hrushikesh Senapaty’s, ended in November, 2020. Since then, Prof Sridhar Srivastava has been holding the position as director in-charge.

Sources said Prof Srivastava was among the candidates with whom the search-cum-selection committee held interactions on Thursday. The other candidates include head of the NCERT’s Department of Education in Social Sciences, Dr Gouri Srivastava, and the principal of the Bhubaneswar Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Prof PC Agarwal. The RIE is a constituent unit of the NCERT.

The next NCERT director will play a key role in the drafting and adoption of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), which will be revised based on the recommendations made by a 12-member National Steering Committee appointed by the Centre in September last year. The steering committee, headed by former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan has held multiple meetings so far. It will develop four NCFs — for school education; early childhood care and education; teacher education; and adult education. The NCF on school education will inform changes in school textbooks.