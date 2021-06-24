Panel set up to probe police ‘atrocities’ against farmers speaks to victims

The committee will visit each district of Punjab to meet farmers who faced cases and were lodged in jails during their protests. (File photo)

A COMMITTEE constituted by Punjab Vidhan Sabha to look into atrocities committed against farmers by Delhi Police during the ongoing anti-farm laws protest at Delhi borders visited Nawanshahr district on Wednesday to meet the victims and record their statements.

The committee is collecting details of all farmers who were “harassed” by being booked in cases and being put in jail.

A detailed report will soon be prepared regarding the same.

The committee met farmer Ranjit Singh, who was arrested from Singhu border in January for allegedly attacking a police party. Photos of Delhi Police dragging Ranjit Singh from the border and a shoe pushing down on his face had gone viral on January 29.

The committee will visit each district of Punjab to meet farmers who faced cases and were lodged in jails during their protests.



The five-member Vidhan Sabha committee formed by the Punjab government includes MLAs Kuldeep Singh Vaid, who is chairman of the committee and MLA from Gill Vidhan sabha segment Ludhiana, Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra, Kulbir Singh Zira, Fateh Jang Bajwa and Sarabjit Kaur Manuke. On Wednesday, Vaid and Chandumajra met Ranjit Singh and recorded his statement.

Vaid said the committee is visiting different districts of the state and recording the statements of victim farmers. “The committee will expose the atrocities committed on farmers in police custody at various police stations at Delhi and in Tihar jail. It will will submit its report in four weeks and recommend adequate action,” he said, adding that till date, the statements of 37 farmers have been recorded in Ludhiana, Moga, Bathinda, and Mansa districts. The committee will visit Jalandhar, Amaritsar, Sangrur, and Gurdaspur in coming days.