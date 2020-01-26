Panel notice to ex-MLA, wife ‘for taking kids to protest site’

Six people had died in Firozabad during protests against CAA last month. Six people had died in Firozabad during protests against CAA last month.

After Muzaffarnagar and Aligarh police invoked Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act against anti-CAA protesters for allegedly “using children as shields,” the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Firozabad district has now issued a notice to former Samajwadi Party MLA Azim Bhai, asking him to appear before the committee on February 5 along with his wife Yasmeen for allegedly taking their two children to a protest Monday.

The CWC notice came following a police report prepared on the basis of media reports, which stated that children carried placards during protests.

Six people had died in Firozabad during protests against CAA last month.

“I had sought permission from the district administration to hold a protest at Hussaina Ka Maidan on January 19. The district administration rejected the request letter on the ground that section 144 CrPC was invoked… last Sunday (January 19), I along with my friend Aftab held a silent protest at the same venue… Issuing a notice to me for taking my children to the protest site is harassment by district administration. My wife and children were not forced to stage protest…” Azim said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App