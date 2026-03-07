Panel led by MoEF Secretary ‘suppressed’ FSI view on Aravalli, amicus informs SC

On November 20, the Supreme Court kept in abeyance its earlier decision regarding the 100-m definition of the Aravalli hills. (File)

THE SUPREME Court’s Amicus Curiae in the Aravalli definition case has submitted that the report by the court’s Aravalli committee led by the Environment secretary “completely suppressed” the views of the Forest Survey of India (FSI) while recommending a 100-metre height definition for the hills.

The Amicus Curiae’s submission also pointed out that the “unsigned and undated” report of the Aravalli panel did not have the approval of the SC’s Central Empowered Committee (CEC) and its “exclusionary” definition did not “sufficiently include landforms that constitute the Aravalli hills in order to protect and conserve the same.”

On November 20, 2025, the SC accepted the recommendations of the Aravalli panel that any landform at an elevation of 100 metres or more above the local relief would be considered as part of Aravalli hills along with its slopes and adjacent land.