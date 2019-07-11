Panel begins work on law to address assault of doctors

A panel formed by the Union Health Ministry to assess various aspects of bringing out a Central law against the assault on doctors on duty in clinical establishments has formed a sub-committee to work on the provisional draft and submit the recommendations to the government.

The committee includes the medical superintendents of AIIMS and RML hospital, representatives of the Home Ministry, Medical Council of India, Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) and Indian Medical Association (IMA), among others.

“All members unanimously agreed on the urgency to have a Central law. Law Ministry officials said the law is feasible under the concurrent list. A sub-committee has been formed to work further on the recommendations,” IMA Secretary General R V Asokan told The Indian Express.

The draft Protection of Medical Service Persons and Medical Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss of Property) Act, 2017, which proposes a 10-year jail term and Rs 5 lakh fine for violence against doctors, was submitted to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in June.