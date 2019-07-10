Panel formed to assess law to protect doctors

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has constituted a committee to assess various aspects of bringing out a Central law against attack on-duty doctors and medical establishments.

The committee includes medical superintendents of AIIMS, RML Hospital, representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Medical Council of India, Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA), Indian Medical Association (IMA), etc.

The first meeting of the committee is scheduled for Wednesday.

The draft Protection of Medical Service Persons and Medical Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss of Property) Act, 2017, which proposes a 10-year jail term and Rs 5 lakh fine for violence against doctors, was submitted to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in June this year. R V Asokan, secretary general of IMA, told The Indian Express: “This is a positive development for the medical fraternity. Formation of the committee has opened doors for discussion on matters of violence against doctors. Communication between doctors and the government will improve…”