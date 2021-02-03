Panel flags slow road works in LWE areas

The Committee is of the view that delay in construction of roads in most sensitive LWE areas like Telangana and Chhattisgarh is also a reason for slowing down the inclusion and development processes of these regions.

A Parliamentary Standing Committee has sought the reasons for the slow progress of road construction in areas hit by Left Wing Extremism, particularly Telangana and Chhattisgarh, with only 1,796 km of 9,338 km roads sanctioned for them across the country completed.

“The Committee would like to know the reasons regarding abysmally slow progress in completion of these roads specially with respect to Telangana where 147 km has been completed out of 705 km and Chhattisgarh where 319 km has been completed out of 2479 km. The Committee is of the view that delay in construction of roads in most sensitive LWE areas like Telangana and Chhattisgarh is also a reason for slowing down the inclusion and development processes of these regions and negatively affecting the capability of CAPFs/ State police in tackling the LWE menace,” the committee has said.