Panel examining SC status for Dalits post-conversion gets a third extension

For the third time in over three years, the Centre has extended the tenure of the Commission of Inquiry, chaired by former Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishnan, formed to examine the possibility of according Scheduled Caste status to people who have converted to religions other than Hinduism, Christianity, Sikhism or Buddhism.

The commission’s tenure has been extended by a period of two months, with effect from April 11 to June 10, 2026, stated a notification issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on April 9.

The commission was appointed in October 2022 for a two-year period. Its tenure was initially extended for one year up to October 10, 2025, and later for six months up to April 10. The third extension comes close on the heels of a March 24 Supreme Court ruling that the SC status is available only to Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists and that conversion to any other religion will result in “immediate and complete loss of” caste status from the moment of conversion.