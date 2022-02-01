Panel directs case be registered under SC/ST Act in Wankhede matter

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes on Monday directed the Mumbai Police to file a case under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, or the SC/ST Act, in the complaint filed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officer Sameer Wankhede.

Wankhede has been fighting allegations made by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik that the officer forged his caste certificate and other documents to secure a job as an IRS officer under the SC quota after clearing the Union Public Service Commission examination. Subsequently, the then Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai’s Zonal head, had complained to the Commission and in November last year, arrived in Delhi to meet with NCSC Chairperson Vijay Sampla to whom he had submitted documents in support of his scheduled caste status.

“…After hearing both sides (Wankhede and the Maharashtra government), the Commission has come to the decision that within the next seven days, the case be registered under the SC/ST Act, which the Mumbai police had not done before…,’’ said NCSC member from Maharashtra Subhash Ramnath Pardhi.