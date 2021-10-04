Pandora Papers Live News: Investigation exposes financial secrets of rich and powerful

Pandora Papers Live News: Pandora Papers, the biggest ever leak of offshore financial records, exposed financial secrets of the rich and powerful. As many as 12 million documents from 14 companies in offshore tax havens with details of ownership of 29,000 offshore companies and Trusts were obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) two years ago. The Indian Express investigated the data linked to India for over an year.
Records in the Pandora Papers reveal that the chairman of Reliance ADA Group, Anil Ambani, and his representatives own at least 18 offshore companies in Jersey, British Virgin Islands (BVI) and Cyprus. However, in February 2020, following a dispute with three Chinese state-controlled banks, Ambani had told a London court that his net worth was zero.
Of the 300-plus Indian names, the offshore holdings of as many as 60 prominent individuals and companies were corroborated and investigated. These will be revealed in the coming days.
🗞️ Read the best investigative journalism in India. Subscribe to The Indian Express e-Paper here.
Leaked documents reveal that key members of Khan’s inner circle, including cabinet ministers, their families and major financial backers have secretly owned an array of companies and trusts holding millions of dollars of hidden wealth. Military leaders have been implicated as well. The documents contain no suggestion that Khan himself owns offshore companies.
Among those whose holdings have been exposed are Khan’s finance minister, Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin, and his family, and the son of Khan’s former adviser for finance and revenue, Waqar Masood Khan. The records also reveal the offshore dealings of a top PTI donor, Arif Naqvi, who is facing fraud charges in the United States.
The files show how Chaudhry Moonis Elahi, a key political ally of Imran Khan’s, planned to put the proceeds from an allegedly corrupt business deal into a secret trust, concealing them from Pakistan’s tax authorities. Read more.
Indian cricket superstar Sachin Tendulkar, who has been a Member of the Upper House of Parliament, along with members of his family, figures in the Pandora Papers as Beneficial Owners of an offshore entity in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) which was liquidated in 2016.
Sachin, with wife Anjali Tendulkar and father-in-law Anand Mehta, as per an investigation of records of Panama law firm Alcogal which are part of Pandora Papers, are named as BOs and Directors of a BVI-based company: Saas International Limited. The date of liquidation of Saas International Limited is significant as it came three months after the Panama Papers expose.
In Alcogal spreadsheets, Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar also figure in logs where they are categorized as Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs). In one registry of PEPs, Sachin Tendulkar is listed on account of him being an MP and is put in the “high risk” category. Read more.