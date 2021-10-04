Pandora Papers Live News: Investigation exposes financial secrets of rich and powerful

An Express investigation into the Pandora Papers reveals how individuals and businesses are pushing the envelope to evade detection, using loopholes in the law at home and the lax jurisdiction of tax havens.

Pandora Papers Live News: Pandora Papers, the biggest ever leak of offshore financial records, exposed financial secrets of the rich and powerful. As many as 12 million documents from 14 companies in offshore tax havens with details of ownership of 29,000 offshore companies and Trusts were obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) two years ago. The Indian Express investigated the data linked to India for over an year.

Records in the Pandora Papers reveal that the chairman of Reliance ADA Group, Anil Ambani, and his representatives own at least 18 offshore companies in Jersey, British Virgin Islands (BVI) and Cyprus. However, in February 2020, following a dispute with three Chinese state-controlled banks, Ambani had told a London court that his net worth was zero.

Of the 300-plus Indian names, the offshore holdings of as many as 60 prominent individuals and companies were corroborated and investigated. These will be revealed in the coming days.

🗞️ Read the best investigative journalism in India. Subscribe to The Indian Express e-Paper here.