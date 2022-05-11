Why Himachal will always remember Pandit Sukh Ram for ushering in a telecom revolution

“Abhi phone ki ghanti nahin bajegi. (The phone won’t ring anymore).” That’s how Ashray Sharma announced the death of his grandfather, Pandit Sukh Ram, 94, early Wednesday morning. And that is how the gentle and soft-spoken Sukh Ram will always be remembered in Himachal — the man who brought telephony to every nook and cranny in the hill state with its difficult topography.

Sukh Ram was the Union communications minister in the Narasimha Rao government from 1993 to 1996 when economic reforms were underway. He took advantage of his tenure to usher in a telecom revolution in Himachal Pradesh, making sure the communication towers reached the remotest villages of the state. Himachalis have never forgotten his contribution despite the various highs and lows in his political career.

It was telecom that also led to the biggest scandal of his life. In 1996, he fell from grace when his houses at Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and New Delhi were raided by the CBI, leading to the recovery of huge amounts of cash. After this episode, which led to his expulsion from Congress, Sukh Ram continued to fight a protracted legal battle on one hand and a battle for his political survival on the other.

Born in July 1927 into a poor family of 10 children in Kotli, 22 km from Mandi, Sukh Ram distinguished himself in studies and enrolled in Delhi Law School, after which he started his legal practice at the Mandi district law courts in 1953. He made his first foray into politics nine years later when he became a Member of the Territorial Council.

Pandit Sukh Ram launching Himachal Vikas Party on July 6, 1997 in Mandi. (Express archive photo by Swdesh Talwar) Pandit Sukh Ram launching Himachal Vikas Party on July 6, 1997 in Mandi. (Express archive photo by Swdesh Talwar)

He went on to become one of the most influential Brahmin leaders of the state – they comprise 20 per cent of Himachal’s population – winning five Vidhan Sabha and three Lok Sabha elections.

Sukh Ram reigned over the Mandi assembly seat for over two decades from 1963 to 1984 when he successfully contested the Lok Sabha elections and was made a minister of state for defence production and supplies, planning and food and civil supplies in the Rajiv Gandhi government.

Sukh Ram had won the parliamentary elections from Mandi in 1996 when he was expelled from Congress due to the telecom scam. Unfazed, he along with his son Anil Sharma, then an MLA from Mandi, formed the Himachal Vikas Congress and entered into a post-poll alliance with the BJP and joined the government.

That Sukh Ram was unblemished in the eyes of Himachalis was clear when he won the assembly polls from Mandi Sadar in 1998 and won by a margin of over 22,000 votes, the highest in the state. For Himachal, the telecom revolution opened the floodgates to the world of tourism and education.

President Giani Zail Singh administering the oath of office and secrecy of the Minister of state for defence to Sukh Ram at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on September 25, 1985. (Express archive photo) President Giani Zail Singh administering the oath of office and secrecy of the Minister of state for defence to Sukh Ram at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on September 25, 1985. (Express archive photo)

The case, however, continued to haunt him most of his life. A Delhi court sentenced him to five years in jail in 2011 when he was 84. He told this paper, “Despite the fact that age is not on my side, I have not lost hope for justice. I am the victim of a political conspiracy. My fight will continue till I come out clean from the court of law.”

Sukh Ram re-joined Congress in the run-up to the 2004 Lok Sabha polls. But in 2017, prior to elections, he joined BJP along with his son Anil and grandson Ashray. It is said that BJP won 9 out of 10 seats in Mandi district due to his influence.

But two years later, a tearful Sukh Ram re-joined Congress, publicly burying his differences with former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh. At a rally in Mandi in 2019, Sukh Ram said that he had recently met Singh in Delhi and had apologised to him. “I asked him (Virbhadra) for forgiveness for any mistakes that I might have committed in the past,” he said and burst into tears. His grandson Ashray contested the Mandi parliamentary seat on a Congress ticket.

His grandson Aayush, an actor married to superstar Salman Khan’s sister, reacted sharply to scotch the rumours of his death a day after he was airlifted to Delhi following a stroke on May 4.