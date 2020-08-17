Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90. (File photo)

Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away on Monday. He had turned 90 in January this year.

With a career spanning over 80 years, he was a recipient of various prestigious awards and honours including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd