Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90

Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away on Monday. He had turned 90 in January this year.
With a career spanning over 80 years, he was a recipient of various prestigious awards and honours including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.
