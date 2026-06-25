Former IAS officer Sujata Karthikeyan joins BJD amid succession buzz

Former IAS officer Sujata Rout Karthikeyan formally joined the BJD in the presence of party chief Naveen Patnaik at Sankha Bhawan in Bhubaneswar. (Express Photo)

Former IAS officer Sujata Rout Karthikeyan, wife of bureaucrat-turned-politician VK Pandian, formally joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday in the presence of party president Naveen Patnaik.

Sujata arrived at the Sankha Bhawan, the BJD headquarters, to a rousing reception by party workers and senior leaders from the women’s wing.

“I would like to welcome Sujata Rout to BJD. She will be joining as a simple member of the party. You know that she has been an IAS officer and held several important positions including her last position which was to look after women in Odisha. As time passes, she gets used to a new position. She will learn to help people, particularly, women,” Patnaik said following Sujata’s induction.