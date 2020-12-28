Pandharpur bypoll: Sharad Pawar grandson’s name doing rounds even as NCP remains undecided

Parth Pawar, son of NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is among the probable candidates who are being considered for contesting the Pandharpur-Mangalvedha seat which fell vacant last month after the death of incumbent MLA Bharat Bhalkar, NCP sources said on Monday.

Though the Election Commission is yet to announce dates for the bypoll, Parth’s name surfaced after a local leader wrote a letter to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, urging him to field his grandson from Pandharpur-Mangalvedha seat. “If Parth wins, Pandharpur area will see all round development,” said NCP leader Amarjit Patil in the letter.

State NCP chief Jayant Patil, however, said, “We have not yet taken any decision in this regard, no names have been finalised so far.”

Umesh Patil, president of Solapur District NCP unit, said, “Parth’s name has surfaced after the local workers made the demand. There are several aspirants for the seat. Party chief Sharad Pawar and other leaders will take a final decision regarding who will contest the seat.”

When contacted, Parth refused to comment. In 2019, Parth had unsuccessfully contested from the Maval Lok Sabha seat. He was defeated by a massive margin of over two lakh votes. Parth’s cousin and NCP MLA Rohit Pawar said, “If someone makes a demand, it is not necessary that it will be fulfilled.”

Local NCP leaders said besides Parth, the names of Bharat Bhalke’s wife and son, Baghirath, are also doing rounds. “If Bhalke’s wife is fielded, then chances of getting elected unopposed cannot be ruled out,” the leaders said.

A top NCP leader said Parth’s candidature will need a green signal from Sharad Pawar. The senior Pawar has been unhappy with Parth who had openly demanded a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After his demand, Sharad Pawar had publicly rebuked him. After this, Parth has also not been seen at any of the Pawar family functions.