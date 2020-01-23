Pandemonium in legislative Council: Bills for three Andhra capitals referred to select panel

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Andhra CM Jagan Mohan

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Wednesday referred the AP Decentralisation and Equal Development of All Regions Bill, 2020, and the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Act (Repeal) Bill, to a select committee to recommend if the YSRCP government’s decision to establish three capitals was inappropriate.

The Bills seek to pave the way for establishment of executive capital in Visakhapatnam, legislative capital in Amaravati and judicial capital in Kurnool, a move strongly opposed by the TDP.

After two days of debate in the House, Legislative Council chairman M A Sharrif ordered that the Bill should be discussed by a select committee which may include leaders of all parties. The Council has to accept the report after it is submitted by the committee and endorsed by the Assembly. The process has to be completed within 90 days.

The House was adjourned sine die after pandemonium on Wednesday as the stalemate between the TDP and the ruling YSRCP continued over the Bills.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in Amaravati and Guntur as police detained scores of farmers and protesters during a bandh.

